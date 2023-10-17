Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/9
We present to you our new, exclusive project within walking distance of the Bosphorus Strait…
€852,718
1 room apartment with central heating, with with repair in Besiktas, Turkey
1 room apartment with central heating, with with repair
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Well-Located Flat near University in Istanbul Besiktas. The stylish flat is located in the B…
€332,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Besiktas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Apartments with Extensive Usage Areas in Istanbul Besiktas. The apartments are locat…
€1,57M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Apartments with Extensive Usage Areas in Istanbul Besiktas. The apartments are locat…
€683,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Besiktas, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Apartments with Extensive Usage Areas in Istanbul Besiktas. The apartments are locat…
€655,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Besiktas, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
Price on request
2 room apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern high quality residences in Istanbul Buildings consist of apartments with a unique de…
€1,21M
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beşiktaş is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. Established on a huge area of ​​17,…
Price on request
