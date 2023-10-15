Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

1 BHK
14
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
4
49 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€421,358
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€151,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 28
€195,875
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with restaurant in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with restaurant
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
€169,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
€166,700
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 15/16
Apartments in an elegant residential complex. The apartments are represented by the modern …
€294,887
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 15/16
Apartments in an elegant residential complex. The apartments are represented by the modern …
€147,444
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Buy Real Estate for Sale with Overlooking Lake in Bahcesehir, Istanbul Real estate for sale …
€174,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Buy Real Estate for Sale with Overlooking Lake in Bahcesehir, Istanbul Real estate for sale …
€119,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€81,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Cheap New Build Properties in Esenyurt Istanbul. The newly built properties are located in E…
€122,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€295,934
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€174,649
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Проект строится под гарантии EMLAK KONUT. О проекте: состоит из 2 этапа и из 10 блоков се…
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
€85,612
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 30
€73,436
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 10/33
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
€94,174
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 16
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,   We supp…
€98,803
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/18
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
€301,546
2 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€99,474
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€181,895
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury real estate investment in Istanbul The project includes various housing units. Apart…
€112,687
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Residences with panoramic views of the city in Istanbul Construction includes a variety of …
€205,186
1 room apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments in the Esenyurt area, Istanbul Residential complexes in Turkey include al…
€85,625
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
Price on request
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
€385,100
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
€316,000
