Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

5 263 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
4
2
250 m²
2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€182,401
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
5
242 m²
4/3
€632,790
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
68 m²
9/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€93,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
97 m²
1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€107,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
3
225 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€272,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
145 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€194,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
3
1
65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€182,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Atasehir, Turkey
3
1
75 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€219,100
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
3
1
80 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€219,100
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€91,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
55 m²
€169,950
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
90 m²
€1,02M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
81 m²
€458,350
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
67 m²
€350,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
3
2
66 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€214,100
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4
2
191 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€851,700
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2
1
63 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€354,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€552,700
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€149,400
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€215,800
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
107 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€195,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
123 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€210,800
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€202,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
140 m²
11
New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€498,470
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
386 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, …
€1,08M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
130 m²
6
New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, …
€331,682
Recommend
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
2
2
124 m²
€439,634
Recommend
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
1
82 m²
€388,188
Recommend
3 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
3
2
149 m²
€406,896
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Beylikduzu, Istanbul Beylikduzu district is located on …
€95,000
Recommend
