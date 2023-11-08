Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

5 263 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€182,401
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/3
€632,790
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€93,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€107,000
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€272,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€194,200
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€182,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€219,100
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€219,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€91,500
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€169,950
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
€1,02M
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
€458,350
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€350,200
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€214,100
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€851,700
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€354,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Eyup. Eyup is a district located on the European side o…
€552,700
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€149,400
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€215,800
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€195,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€210,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Maltepe. Maltepe is a district located on the Asian sid…
€202,500
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€498,470
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, …
€1,08M
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, …
€331,682
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€439,634
1 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
€388,188
3 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€406,896
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Beylikduzu, Istanbul Beylikduzu district is located on …
€95,000

