Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
761
Fatih
800
Beylikduzu
537
Eyupsultan
282
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5 520 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$305,828
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
VAT
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Large modern apartment for a residence permit in IstanbulLocation: Fulya Mehmetçik AvenueStr…
$226,113
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$325,448
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$272,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats in a New Complex with Amenities in Başakşehir İstanbul The flats are located …
$255,421
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$74,473
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$346,221
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats in a New Complex with Amenities in Başakşehir İstanbul The flats are located …
$315,520
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 4
A Timeless Ottoman House Suitable for Renovation in Istanbul The house is located in Fatih, …
$1,31M
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2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$425,852
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$105,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$423,543
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1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$125,854
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
Two-level apartment in a tourist area in Istanbul under investmentTaksim Street/Nane2 minute…
$145,130
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$695,904
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3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Bosphorus View Apartments in a Complex Near the Coast in Turkey İstanbul The apartm…
$535,488
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1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
$129,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Your home is ready, 15 minutes from Ataturk Airport and 20 minutes from the newly built Ista…
$299,000
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 670 m²
Your personal space, where the city is inferior to natureImagine a morning filled with the a…
$2,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Novus Paradise
$171,314
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5 bedroom apartment in Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 287 m²
The new definition of luxury housing, Carver Hall in Buyukcekmece is waiting for you to make…
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bridge Houses
$649,348
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Royal Anatolia
$389,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury Apartment Project with 8-Storey Parking Lot and Open Pool on the Roof in İstanbul Beş…
$1,10M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Property types in Marmara Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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