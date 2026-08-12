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Studios for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
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7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
$111,491
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1 room studio apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio -   25.3 m2 (net) with turnkey furniture, panoramic windows, ceilings 3.5 (3.2 clean)…
$220,000
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1 room studio apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Our project is located in the   Schoolshawed   on Buyukdere Street, one of the oldest busine…
$403,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
🏡 Luxury Residential Project in Beşiktaş, Istanbul 👉 Ready in 2 Months – Fully Furnished Un…
$175,000
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1 room studio apartment in Latif Sokagi, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Latif Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Rental Demand: Proximity to major universitie…
$125,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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