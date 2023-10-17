Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
3
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/6
€106,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
€110,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir