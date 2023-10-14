Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sisli
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sisli, Turkey

1 BHK
14
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
44 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sisli, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 40
€684,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€522,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 196 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€2,07M
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€1,47M
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€669,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 35
Property for Sale Suitable for Profitable Investment in Istanbul. Property of investment is …
€565,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,49M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,30M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€1,06M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€644,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€6,12M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€4,13M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€2,70M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,51M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,70M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,35M
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€653,000
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€356,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€603,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€565,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 30/54
Apartment with a view of the Bosphorus in Sisli, Istanbul   The project is a twin tower, c…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury on the most central street of Istanbul Under the Lotus Nisantasi complex is a shoppi…
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
€1,22M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
€974,701
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 16
New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartme…
€197,928
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 40/40
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
€1,75M
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 35/35
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
€1,36M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir