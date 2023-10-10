Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
16
Niluefer
16
Mudanya
15
Cinarcik
9
Goeruekle Mahallesi
8
Oezluece Mahallesi
7
Termal
7
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
€355,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€143,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tesvikiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tesvikiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
📍 Yalova / Chynardzhik.  Floor №: 2 Area -55 m2 With balcony Old price: * ~ 64.000 ~ 59.900…
€55,773
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€69,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€115,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/7
Apartment in a Tranquil and Peaceful Living Space in Bursa. Yunuseli is a tranquil and devel…
€99,500
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, T…
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€170,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€249,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€132,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€63,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€172,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€160,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€775,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€235,000

