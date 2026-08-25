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Apartments for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Kestel
34
Nilufer
29
Osmangazi
17
Mudanya
11
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104 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Complex with Parking in Bursa Nilüfer Balkan Neighborhood Located in Bursa's…
$158 917
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished 1-Bedroom Investment Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer These apartments are located in t…
$83 471
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$155 267
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$72 964
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 113 m²
$5,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 5/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa is one of the d…
$164 606
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$207 895
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4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/4
$2,82M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$249 828
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1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$137 756
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$145 928
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$171 611
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$409 951
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$137 756
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$158 769
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1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$124 914
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$103 948
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$187 955
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Premium Amenities and Indoor Parking in Nilüfer, Bursa Balat is one of the b…
$154 100
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$364 235
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$228 815
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3 bedroom apartment in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$187 955
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$270 842
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 4/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$478 643
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/6
2-Bed Apartments in Complex with Pool and Parking in Nilüfer Doğanköy Doğanköy Neighborhood,…
$302 362
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
2-bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Prime 360 in Mudanya Bursa Burgaz in Güzelyalı, one of…
$166 941
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Fully Furnished Brand-New 2-Bedroom Apartments in Nilüfer Görükle The apartments are in Görü…
$85 222
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4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/7
$9,07M
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4 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments for Sale in a Privileged Project in Bursa Doğanköy Located in Nilüfer, one of Bur…
$457 837
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
2-Bedroom Investment Real Estate in Bursa Nilüfer Real estate is situated in the Görükle nei…
$81 136
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Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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