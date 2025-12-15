Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Edremit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Edremit, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
4 room apartment in 3085 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
3085 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,81M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in 2018 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
2018 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,34M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
$3,93M
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
$3,52M
Leave a request
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 604 m²
$9,98M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in 3040 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
3040 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$4,40M
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,93M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sair Basaran Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sair Basaran Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
$6,63M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in 2019 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
2019 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,86M
Leave a request
CultureCulture
4 room apartment in Izmir Canakkale Yolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmir Canakkale Yolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/4
$11,15M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,81M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,40M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,23M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in 1068 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
1068 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$5,57M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in 118 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
118 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,96M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
$6,87M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
$6,28M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in 3060 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3060 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,58M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in 3071 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3071 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
$5,81M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/7
$4,58M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,64M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 6/7
$5,28M
Leave a request
6 room apartment in , Turkey
6 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
$7,92M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,46M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in 303 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
303 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
$8,80M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
$7,63M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Inonu Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Inonu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/3
$11,09M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,87M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/7
$7,63M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,28M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go