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Apartments for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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1 BHK
39
2 BHK
76
3 BHK
69
4 BHK
47
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267 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Area 405 m²
Today is the first day of your new life.Just the perfect time to be introduced to the specia…
$1,44M
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Home
$276,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Meridia Suites
$708,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Those who like the modern and the classic, living and feeling special, being in the center o…
$1,96M
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1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
The Blue Gaze project consists of 166 apartments in an area of ​​6,300 square meters. Apartm…
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4 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 314 m²
News
$1,31M
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5 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Charleston Tower
$2,57M
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1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/8
Turnkey Flats in Complex Close to Metro in Istanbul Alibeykoy The flats are located in Alibe…
$240,396
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4 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
The Maybird
$1,93M
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Prive Chemist
$1,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
A happy life is waiting for you in the new center of Bahçeşehir, at the intersection point o…
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 12
Centrally-Located Apartments in an Easy-to-Reach Complex in Eyupsultan The modern apartments…
$851,359
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4 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
You can't get enough of the convenience of living on the E5 in this project which overlooks …
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
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5 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
As one of the most innovative real estate investment trusts in Turkey in terms of developing…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Home
$436,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 102 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Those who like the modern and the classic, living and feeling special, being in the center o…
$1,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 11
City View Apartments in a Centrally Located Modern Project in Eyüpsultan Alibeyköy The apart…
$451,128
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5 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Vanilya Residence
$650,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Stellar Heights
$225,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 11
Area 79 m²
Why this project?On the one hand, a marina where you can benefit from the unique blue of the…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
Charleston Tower
$2,08M
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