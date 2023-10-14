Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Eyuepsultan, Turkey

3 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€610,000
4 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
€950,000
4 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
€1,14M
5 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
5 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
€1,40M
6 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
6 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 324 m²
€1,58M
2 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/6
€228,300
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Flats in a Boutique Complex in Eyupsultan Istanbul. The stylish flats are in a new b…
€330,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Flats in a Boutique Complex in Eyupsultan Istanbul. The stylish flats are in a new b…
€226,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 10
New Build Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located i…
€226,000
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with restaurant in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with restaurant
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
€400,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 5
€851,000
2 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/5
The complex is located in the Goktürk macrodistrict, which belongs to the Eup area. The pro…
€562,188
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€975,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€322,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€405,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€396,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 13
Well Located Properties with Open Balcony in Istanbul. Properties are situated in a project …
€548,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
Well Located Properties with Open Balcony in Istanbul. Properties are situated in a project …
€350,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 19
Nature View Apartments in a Complex in Istanbul Eyup. The complex is built on a 45.000 sqm l…
€576,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 19
Nature View Apartments in a Complex in Istanbul Eyup. The complex is built on a 45.000 sqm l…
€498,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 19
Nature View Apartments in a Complex in Istanbul Eyup. The complex is built on a 45.000 sqm l…
€335,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 19
Nature View Apartments in a Complex in Istanbul Eyup. The complex is built on a 45.000 sqm l…
€283,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Real Estate Close to the Metro in Eyupsultan Istanbul. The real estate is close to th…
€241,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Real Estate Close to the Metro in Eyupsultan Istanbul. The real estate is close to th…
€207,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Luxury Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. Offered easy proximity, the ap…
€397,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Luxury Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. Offered easy proximity, the ap…
€271,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Luxury Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. Offered easy proximity, the ap…
€184,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul Eyup. The apartments are situated in …
€429,000
