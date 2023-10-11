Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Kadikoey
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 24
Elite residence in Kadykyo We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€300,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 22
New elite residence in Kadykyo We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€327,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 25
Elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastr…
€387,600
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 6/24
The complex is located on a land plot of 46,000 m2 of which 40% are green spaces, consists o…
€425,384
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 10/25
Modern calm in the heart of Kadykoy   Located in the busy center of Kadykyu in Istanbul, t…
€650,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 23
New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey …
€314,800
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
€1,33M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 10/25
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
€500,000
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
A gourmet and comfortable apartment for the whole family in a luxurious complex in Kadıköy. …
€908,700
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€895,900
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Floor 6/6
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
€746,700
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/6
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€524,500
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
€277,100
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with security in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with security
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
New apartment 3 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jaddebost…
€852,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
€215,500
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
€326,000
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 416 m²
Floor 3/3
Premier 4 + 1 in the respectable area of Istanbul ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan Yo…
€4,44M
6 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
6 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 638 m²
Floor 3/3
Presidential Penthouse 5 + 1 for a luxurious life in ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan…
€8,31M
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 7/7
Stylish 1 + 1 apartment in the promising area ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan You ar…
€1,13M
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
Gourmet apartment 2 + 1 in the heart of the metropolis in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yus…
€1,61M
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartments 3 + 1 for those who value comfort in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yuskud…
€1,95M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
€562,300
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 22
New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We …
€430,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
€766,559
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 106 m²
Brief Evin Park Kadikoy Project Type: Residential – Commercial Total Area: 101,000 m2…
€264,683
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Brief Up Life Kadikoy Up Life Residence is located in the Kadikoy area in the center o…
€198,513
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Why this property؟ A suitable project for investment, rental is guaranteed and an investmen…
€202,014
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Why this property؟ Apartments with stunning views of the Princes' Islands, with ready title…
€119,267
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Why this property؟ A fertile environment for investment next to the most important resident…
€214,415
