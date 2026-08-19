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Apartments for sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

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25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Stiff Silver
$610,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Stiff Silver
$585,000
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2 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 17
Price listApartment, 2+1, 133m², €221,848Apartment, 3+1, 144m², €232,287Apartment, 4+1, 221m…
$255,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Stiff Silver
$560,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Siren Tower
$289,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Siren Tower
$312,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Siren Tower
$437,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/18
1-Bedroom Furnished Apartment Near Metro in Bağcılar İstanbul The apartment is situated in a…
$149,092
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3 bedroom apartment in Ordu Caddesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ordu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For investors: Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year. Th…
$450,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A unique project with the concept of luxury. The project is located in the Basin Express re…
$211,591
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3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 13/16
3.5+1 LUXURY RESIDENCE APARTMENT IN NEF BAHÇELİEVLER COMPLEX. WE ARE SELLING OUR SPECIAL 13t…
$600,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
profitable commercial real estate in Istanbul This multi -purpose complex is located in th…
$415,667
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city cent…
$587,365
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 281 m²
Floor 2/18
Move-In Ready: This residential project is ready for occupancy, with units set to be deliver…
$285,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Contrary to the city life stuck in between buildings, your house in Nef Bahçelievler will be…
$216,971
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 10/17
This multi-purpose compound is established at the heart of the valuable business life hubs a…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$228,877
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3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$892,867
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2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/12
The project is located in the Bahçelievler district in the European part of Istanbul. Near M…
$480,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The elite complex is implemented with layouts (2+1) and (3+1) VIP quarters equipped with bal…
$415,835
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
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3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/11
Elite low -rise building in the center of Istanbul The apartment is located between two …
$813,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
$309,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
$420,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turk…
$558,370
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