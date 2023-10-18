Apartments for sale in Termal, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€199,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€342,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€332,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€200,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€141,000
