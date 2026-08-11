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Apartments for sale in Termal, Turkey

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6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$130,362
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$117,487
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1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Discover Your Investment Haven in Termal, Yalova! These exceptional properties, located in …
$283,699
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$150,248
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1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Properties in a Hotel-Concept Project in Termal Yalova Yalova has an advantageous location n…
$351,456
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1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$95,176
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