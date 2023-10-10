Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Beylikduezue
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
106 properties total found
7 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
7 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€422,000
6 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
6 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
€346,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€258,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€168,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
€525,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€373,500
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
€607,526
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€405,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€540,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€400,000
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€220,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
€480,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€280,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 10
€220,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
€270,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 17
€405,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€622,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€375,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 7/11
New Apartment with Shared Pool and Parking Lot in Istanbul. The 2+1 apartment for sale in Is…
€162,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
New residence in Beylikduzyu We present to your attention a new residence with our own infr…
€185,535
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
New residence in Beylikduzyu We present to your attention a new residence with our own infr…
€212,600
5 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
New residence in Beylikduzyu We present to your attention a new residence with our own infr…
€320,312
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
New residence in Beylikduzyu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infr…
€171,350
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
New residence in Beylikduzyu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infr…
€204,700
2 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikyuzyuzu We present to your attention an elite complex with our own i…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Investment complex in Beilikyuzyu We present to your attention an investment complex with o…
€230,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Investment complex in Beilikyuzyu We present to your attention an investment complex with o…
€240,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir