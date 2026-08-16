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Apartments for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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1 BHK
50
2 BHK
112
3 BHK
100
4 BHK
92
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484 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
$470,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Bloom Mansions
$395,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Roe Life Residence
$135,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Yucatan of Istanbul
$350,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 469 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Reference
$382,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
You will feel peace and comfort in every corner of your home in Marea Daisy, located in Altı…
$480,000
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3 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
One of the most prestigious complexes overlooking the Sea of Marmara in Istanbul, the comple…
$476,000
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Properties 2 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul The stylish properties are i…
$496,241
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments with 2000 m² Roof Terrace in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Apartments are situated in the B…
$325,043
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5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
Shield Tower Project
$413,247
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 226 m²
Reference
$641,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in İstanbul Beylikdüzü These ready-to-move…
$300,519
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The Pathway Istanbul1
$531,381
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxurious Apartments with High Investment Value Close to the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul T…
$288,028
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3 bedroom apartment in Egitim Vadisi Bulvari, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Egitim Vadisi Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Leal Istanbul
$478,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Big City Shangrila
$385,687
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
$413,385
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Deluxe Grove
$515,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 500 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Marguerite Mansion
$635,369
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Price on request
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Bloom Mansions
$220,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Project is a new residential and investment center in Beilikduzü, built on the E-5 highway, …
$211,000
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