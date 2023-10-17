Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Silivri
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Silivri, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Elite residence in Silivri We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€202,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 78
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own complete …
€301,000
3 room apartment in Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own full inf…
€301,000
3 room apartment in Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own full inf…
€202,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€170,544
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir