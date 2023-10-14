Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/18
1-Bedroom Flat near Basin Ekspres Road in Istanbul Bagcilar. This 1-bedroom flat on Basin Ek…
€143,000
1 room apartment with BBQ area in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with BBQ area
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New investment complex in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We are glad to present a new investment complex…
€165,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 67
New residence in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new residence with its ow…
€190,600
2 room apartment with children playground, with BBQ area, with concierge in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with children playground, with BBQ area, with concierge
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
New complex in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new complex with its own in…
€275,000
2 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment c…
€266,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment residence in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment…
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€503,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 30
Modern Flats at the Intersection of Highways in Istanbul. Unique Istanbul flats are located …
€412,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 30
Modern Flats at the Intersection of Highways in Istanbul. Unique Istanbul flats are located …
€272,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 12
Flats Suitable for Investment in İstanbul Küçükçekmece. Flats for sale are located in İstanb…
€619,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 12
Flats Suitable for Investment in İstanbul Küçükçekmece. Flats for sale are located in İstanb…
€269,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 12
Flats Suitable for Investment in İstanbul Küçükçekmece. Flats for sale are located in İstanb…
€193,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments in Istanbul Kucukcekmece in a Secure Complex. Luxe apartments located in Halk…
€560,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments in Istanbul Kucukcekmece in a Secure Complex. Luxe apartments located in Halk…
€504,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments in Istanbul Kucukcekmece in a Secure Complex. Luxe apartments located in Halk…
€457,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments for Sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The contemporary city view apartmen…
€257,000
3 room apartment with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments Near Metro in Bagcilar Istanbul. Apartments are located on Basın Ekspr…
€447,000
2 room apartment with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments Near Metro in Bagcilar Istanbul. Apartments are located on Basın Ekspr…
€324,000
1 room apartment with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments Near Metro in Bagcilar Istanbul. Apartments are located on Basın Ekspr…
€240,000
3 room apartment with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury Apartments Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments are loca…
€439,000
2 room apartment with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury Apartments Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments are loca…
€304,000
1 room apartment with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury Apartments Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments are loca…
€303,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul. The apartments in Kucukcekmece are e…
€480,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul. The apartments in Kucukcekmece are e…
€351,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul. The apartments in Kucukcekmece are e…
€278,000
3 room apartment with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
Flats 1 km from the Basın Ekspres in Bagcilar Istanbul. The flats for sale in Bagcilar, Ista…
€364,000
2 room apartment with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 15
Flats 1 km from the Basın Ekspres in Bagcilar Istanbul. The flats for sale in Bagcilar, Ista…
€375,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments with En-Suite Bathroom in Istanbul. The apartments are located in a co…
€571,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments with En-Suite Bathroom in Istanbul. The apartments are located in a co…
€437,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments with En-Suite Bathroom in Istanbul. The apartments are located in a co…
€348,000
