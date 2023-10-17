Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fatih, Turkey

1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/12
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Gol…
€521,105
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,98M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,97M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,69M
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,23M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€171,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Fatih, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/10
Well-Kept Apartment in a Secure Complex in Fatih, Istanbul. The well-kept apartment is locat…
€162,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€270,000
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 515 449 m²
Modern real estate project in the city center The project offers universal office and home …
€515,449
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€342,733
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
€2,11M
Apartment in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the a…
€2,04M
