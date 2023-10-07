Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Eyuepsultan
62
Kuecuekcekmece
60
Ueskuedar
60
Esenyurt
51
Kagithane
49
Sisli
44
Cekmekoey
42
Kartal
38
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
603 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,42M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€195,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€297,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€359,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
€355,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir