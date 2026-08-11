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Apartments for sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

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1 BHK
19
2 BHK
17
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13
4 BHK
18
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84 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$2,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Nivak Florya
$1,22M
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
The Meris Dragos, towering in Dragos, in the new center of attraction of the Anatolian side …
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Project Close to the Coast in İstanbul The apartments are situ…
$2,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
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3 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Project Close to the Coast in İstanbul The apartments are situ…
$2,11M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Heavenly Residence
$700,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Park Bakırköy
$380,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
SeaPearl
$2,23M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 670 m²
Nivak Florya
$4,46M
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5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Heavenly Residence
$3,35M
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4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in istanbul. This exquisite property spans 85 m2…
$775,599
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5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 719 m²
Heavenly Residence
$6,40M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Project Close to the Coast in İstanbul The apartments are situ…
$2,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/18
Sale of 1+1 Istanbul ‼️Ready-made investment offer with rental income.Baghjilar districtConv…
$120,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For investors: ✅Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year. T…
Price on request
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 617 m²
Nivak Florya
$4,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 17
Sea View Flats in a Luxurios Project with Private Marina in Bakırköy İstanbul Bakırköy stand…
$3,61M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
The Meris Dragos, towering in Dragos, in the new center of attraction of the Anatolian side …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$702,913
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The Meris Dragos, towering in Dragos, in the new center of attraction of the Anatolian side …
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
SeaPearl
$2,61M
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5 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 366 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Heavenly Residence
$950,000
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