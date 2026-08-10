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Apartments for sale in Sultanbeyli, Turkey

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7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in Yildizhan Sokagi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yildizhan Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/7
$7,20M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in 3 By Concept Sitesi B Blok, Turkey
3 room apartment
3 By Concept Sitesi B Blok, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
$6,92M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$364,575
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 11
Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Ist…
$341,963
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