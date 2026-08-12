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Penthouses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
19
Sisli
3
Kadikoy
4
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21 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Flats with High Rental Potential Close to the Coastline in Kadıköy Istanbul The flats are lo…
$346,221
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious Property with an Unobstructed Sea View in a Building with an Elevator in Sultanahme…
$220,533
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
1-Bedroom Key-Ready Apartments with Terraces in İstanbul Beşiktaş These elegant apartments h…
$545,875
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with City and Bosphorus Views in a Complex in Üsküdar İstanbul Üsküdar is one of …
$1,88M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
New Flats Close to Marmaray Train Station and Moda Beach in Kadıköy Flats for sale are situa…
$429,520
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Apartment Within Walking Distance to Metro and Ferry in Üsküdar The apartment for sale is lo…
$5,50M
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 17
Sea View Flats in a Luxurios Project with Private Marina in Bakırköy İstanbul Bakırköy stand…
$16,35M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$995,962
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Investment Apartments with High Rental İncome Opportunity in İstanbul Apartments are located…
$356,607
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$750,145
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Penthouse 8 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 8 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 765 m²
Floor 21/21
Apartments in an Ultra Luxury Residence in Şişli Nişantaşı Turnkey apartments are located in…
$14,34M
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 674 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Project Close to the Coast in İstanbul The apartments are situ…
$4,40M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Smart Home System-Equipped Apartments Near Public Transportation Stops in İstanbul Şişli The…
$6,75M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Investment Apartments Near the Sea in Kadıköy İstanbul The apartments are located in the Kad…
$315,061
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 9/10
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
$563,829
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$115,087
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a cozy, stylish residential complex i…
$172,478
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -based complexes3 minuthantmoryavaya…
$172,478
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
$73,735
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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