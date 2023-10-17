Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
32
Sariyer
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,41M
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 14
Islands View Flats In Complex with Security in Istanbul Kartal. Discover exquisite flats for…
€560,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 7/7
3-Bedroom Apartment 400 M to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The 3-bedroom apartment is in a ma…
€333,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€854,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€632,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€756,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,13M
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€776,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€1,01M
Penthouse 7 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€970,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/4
New Build Investment Apartments in Istanbul for Sale. Cheap and modern studio apartments are…
€370,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€650,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€2,74M
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€622,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Maltepe, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€313,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€2,46M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€356,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
Centrally Located Real Estate Close to the Beach in Kadikoy. The new-build real estate is lo…
€404,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Furnished Investment Properties in the Center of Kadikoy, Istanbul. The properties are locat…
€489,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 444 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€2,79M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€171,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€722,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€6,13M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,32M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€1,12M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€512,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€769,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€418,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€366,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€122,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir