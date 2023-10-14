Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kagithane, Turkey

1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 10
New complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new complex with its own complete i…
€588,500
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with …
€390,000
1 room apartment with parking covered, with concierge , with pool table in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking covered, with concierge , with pool table
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrast…
€439,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
New elite residence in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention a new elite residence with it…
€650,000
1 room apartment gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
Elite complex in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infra…
€320,000
2 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 11
€255,000
3 room apartment with sauna, gym, with concierge in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with sauna, gym, with concierge
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 13
€737,900
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 15
€272,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new residence with its own infras…
€306,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 8
Spacious Apartments in a Family Style in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€513,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a New Building with Security in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments in Ista…
€151,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a New Building with Security in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments in Ista…
€112,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments for Sale Full of Unique Beauties in Kağıthane Istanbul. Apartments in Istanbul ar…
€1,42M
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 14
Istanbul Flats Surrounded by Social Facilities in Kagithane. Quality flats are situated in t…
€228,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Istanbul Flats Surrounded by Social Facilities in Kagithane. Quality flats are situated in t…
€175,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 15
Deluxe Properties on E-5 Highway in Istanbul Kagithane. Contemporary designed properties are…
€452,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 9
Modern Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Istanbul. The apartments for sale in Istanbul a…
€526,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 9
Modern Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Istanbul. The apartments for sale in Istanbul a…
€407,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 15
Well Located Contemporary Apartments in Kagithane Istanbul. New apartments are located in Ka…
€278,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Properties 50 m from the Metro Station in Kagithane. The residential project is locat…
€645,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Properties 50 m from the Metro Station in Kagithane. The residential project is locat…
€367,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,74M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,46M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,13M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,09M
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 13/15
Luxe Apartment Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. The apartment with stylish des…
€165,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Properties in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Kagithane Center. The properties in Istanbul f…
€1,03M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Properties in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Kagithane Center. The properties in Istanbul f…
€574,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Properties in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Kagithane Center. The properties in Istanbul f…
€433,000
