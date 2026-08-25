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Apartments for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

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1 BHK
41
2 BHK
45
3 BHK
30
4 BHK
20
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148 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/18
Who will rent from you in Maslak? That question decides your yield more than anything els…
$270 000
VAT
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5 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Ratri Seasons, your peaceful home where you will spend your days surrounded by the four seas…
Price on request
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Apartment 45 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Apartment 45 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Ratri Seasons, your peaceful home where you will spend your days surrounded by the four seas…
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
You are one step closer to all of Istanbul's centers with our boutique project growing in Ca…
$1,28M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
The unique feeling of enjoying the view of the Prince Islands and the delight of waking up e…
$446 656
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1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A unique sense of enjoyment with a view of the Princes Islands and the joy of waking up ever…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Turkish citizenship (second passport)✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, p…
$1,14M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Properties with Forest View in İstanbul Sarıyer Chic properties are situated on the…
$958 453
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready-to-Move Flats with City View in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer is one of the regions of İsta…
$633 910
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious Properties with Forest View in İstanbul Sarıyer Chic properties are situated on the…
$958 453
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4 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 398 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
The unique feeling of enjoying the view of the Prince Islands and the delight of waking up e…
$699 289
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4 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
$1,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. …
$926 000
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2 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Turkish citizenship (second passport)✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, p…
$1,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. An incredibly competitive offer – at…
$250 000
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5 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
$5,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in 7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
An incredible offer! A video of the apartment is available upon request. Suitable for Tu…
$424 000
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3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 15
Flats in a Horizontal Architecture Complex in Sarıyer İstanbul Flats are situated in the Sar…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 355 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Turkish citizenship (second passport)✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, p…
$1,06M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments within Walking Distance to Vadi İstanbul in Sarıyer The project is located in the…
$1,51M
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1 bedroom apartment in Metin Oktay Caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Metin Oktay Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Project Project is a mixed concept project located near TT Arena. The hotel, shopping center…
$610 000
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2 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 214 m²
$440 000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 178 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Metin Oktay Caddesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Metin Oktay Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Project Project is a mixed concept project located near TT Arena. The hotel, shopping center…
$2,57M
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