Apartments for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€550,392
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€512,434
3 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
€839,822
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite r…
€660,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastruc…
€529,400
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 9
€730,000
4 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 000 m²
Floor 4/5
€2,37M
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/11
Surrounded by greenery, the new LUX-class residential complex is one step away from everythi…
€531,413
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€854,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€632,000
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 20
Well-Located Apartments in a Secure Complex in Istanbul. The apartments are located in a res…
€197,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€2,46M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€1,72M
2 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/9
♦️ PAYMENT PLAN: CASH ♦️DATE: AUGUST 2023 ♦️LOCATION: BAĞCILAR-BASINEKSPRESS ♦️LOCA…
€226,063
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
€1,07M
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Подходит для получения ВНЖ и гражданства. Центр Кягытхане. Верхний Этаж.
€123,364
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments with modern amenities in Istanbul The project offers a variety of housing…
€197,166
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Vip-residence project with a modern design in Istanbul You will live in peace and comfort t…
€929,668
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in…
€945,473
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 22
New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbu…
€1,31M
