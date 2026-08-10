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Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
684
Beylikduzu
485
Eyupsultan
267
Basaksehir
226
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4 700 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$306,368
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
VAT
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats in a New Complex with Amenities in Başakşehir İstanbul The flats are located …
$315,520
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Large modern apartment for a residence permit in IstanbulLocation: Fulya Mehmetçik AvenueStr…
$226,113
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Başakşehir, Istanbul The apartments for …
$461,144
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats in a New Complex with Amenities in Başakşehir İstanbul The flats are located …
$255,421
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Başakşehir, Istanbul The apartments for …
$551,293
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$422,756
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Başakşehir, Istanbul The apartments for …
$285,470
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
Two-level apartment in a tourist area in Istanbul under investmentTaksim Street/Nane2 minute…
$145,130
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 565 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury Properties with Sea Views in İstanbul Zeytinburnu The properties are in a comprehens…
$987,315
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Seaport Residences
$278,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
As one of the most innovative real estate investment trusts in Turkey in terms of developing…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Reference
$460,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Sevenhills is a special project on the banks of Zeytinburnu, one of the most popular places …
$1,94M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apex Heights
$388,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Blue Swan
$145,900
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
$191,361
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3 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
$1,10M
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1 bedroom apartment in Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We have created a life beyond your dreams. . .These high-rise apartments and private pools o…
$100,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Mirador Kartal is a brand new project that will make you experience Istanbul to the fullest,…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 178 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
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3 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 341 m²
Koşuyolu Supreme is being built as 5 blocks on 25 decares of land. The project includes 184 …
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
3+1 Apartments with Spacious Balconies that Overlook a Lake in Kucukcekmece Küçükçekmece, lo…
$340,946
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Property types in Istanbul

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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