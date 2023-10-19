Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Uemraniye
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Uemraniye, Turkey

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
€593,094
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€460,241
1 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 34
€332,133
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
€437,466
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
€787,629
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 31
€350,000
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/32
The project is located on an area of 13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks…
€455,496
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€762,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€741,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€461,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€434,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€935,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€598,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€532,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/12
Resale Apartment Suitable for Citizenship in Istanbul. The apartment for sale in Istanbul is…
€225,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 20
New Build Apartments in Complex with Security in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the cen…
€119,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 16
Flats in Istanbul Umraniye Near State Hospital for Sale. The flats in Istanbul for sale are …
€551,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 16
Flats in Istanbul Umraniye Near State Hospital for Sale. The flats in Istanbul for sale are …
€280,000
3 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Residence with 5-star hotel services in Istanbul What are the features of ORYAPARK ( IP-7…
€610,276
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Home office near Istanbul Finance Center The property includes apartments for a home office…
€572,721
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 34
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
€410,448
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, T…
€820,000
Apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return…
€262,780
Apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as t…
€231,126
Apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with man…
€203,016
Apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the…
€43,206
