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Apartments for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

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1 BHK
21
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
15
4 BHK
12
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89 properties total found
3 room apartment in Reyhan Sokagi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Reyhan Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/9
$9,18M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$307,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Senol Gunes Bulvari, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Senol Gunes Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
İstanbul Breeze
$605,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Sinpaş Finance City
$530,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 422 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Westward Residences
$2,78M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 22
Apartments in a Secured Complex Close to the Metro in İstanbul Apartments are situated in th…
$421,979
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential bloc…
$350,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Westward Residences
$618,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Hamza Yerlikaya Bulvari, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Hamza Yerlikaya Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
In Project, Ekmeköy, you will find large and functional kitchens of 13 m2 in apartments 2+1 …
$455,000
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1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Pre-Launch! We're now accepting reservations! Book your apartment at starting prices befor…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 21
Avrupa Residence Oryapark, from Istanbul's leading developer Artaş İnşaat Group, offers mode…
$340,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
Elegant Apartments with Spacious Gardens in İstanbul Ümraniye Apartments are located on the …
$545,682
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district of Istanbul, these modern apartments off…
$471,142
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 16
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool Near the Financial Center The investment apartments are …
$331,803
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3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Situated in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods of Istanbul, Mimaroba and only 400 meter…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment-Friendly Apartments Close to the Metro Station in Ümraniye, Istanbul Ümraniye, lo…
$401,045
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4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Sinpaş Finance City
$1,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in Hamza Yerlikaya Bulvari, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Hamza Yerlikaya Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
In Project, Ekmeköy, you will find large and functional kitchens of 13 m2 in apartments 2+1 …
$520,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Senol Gunes Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Senol Gunes Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
İstanbul Breeze
$300,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 422 m²
Westward Residences
$2,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment-Friendly Apartments Close to the Metro Station in Ümraniye, Istanbul Ümraniye, lo…
$300,495
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sinpaş Finance City
$693,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 31
Avrupa Residence Oryapark, from Istanbul's leading developer Artaş İnşaat Group, offers mode…
$456,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 31
Apartments for Sale Near Metro Station in Ümraniye Istanbul Located on İstanbul’s Anatolian…
$445,101
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