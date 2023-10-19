UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Uemraniye
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
7
Apartment
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
2
174 m²
€593,094
Recommend
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
2
2
119 m²
€460,241
Recommend
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
1
1
74 m²
34
€332,133
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
€437,466
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
€787,629
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Uemraniye, Turkey
2
1
74 m²
31
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
2
112 m²
5/32
The project is located on an area of 13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks…
€455,496
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
5
2
192 m²
24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€762,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
2
169 m²
24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€741,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€461,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
1
117 m²
24
New Istanbul Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Umraniye. Contemporary flats are located in I…
€434,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
5
2
255 m²
12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€935,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
2
134 m²
12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€598,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
12
Spacious Flats with Garden Balconies in Ümraniye İstanbul. The flats are located in Ümraniye…
€532,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
1
105 m²
5/12
Resale Apartment Suitable for Citizenship in Istanbul. The apartment for sale in Istanbul is…
€225,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Uemraniye, Turkey
1
1
42 m²
20
New Build Apartments in Complex with Security in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the cen…
€119,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
1
164 m²
16
Flats in Istanbul Umraniye Near State Hospital for Sale. The flats in Istanbul for sale are …
€551,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
1
92 m²
16
Flats in Istanbul Umraniye Near State Hospital for Sale. The flats in Istanbul for sale are …
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
2
Residence with 5-star hotel services in Istanbul What are the features of ORYAPARK ( IP-7…
€610,276
Recommend
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
2
Home office near Istanbul Finance Center The property includes apartments for a home office…
€572,721
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Uemraniye, Turkey
2
73 m²
34
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
€410,448
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Uemraniye, Turkey
4
136 m²
14
Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, T…
€820,000
Recommend
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return…
€262,780
Recommend
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as t…
€231,126
Recommend
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with man…
€203,016
Recommend
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the…
€43,206
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL