Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Yalova, Turkey

;
Yalova Merkez
33
Cinarcik
29
Çiftlikköy
11
Termal
6
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
95 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
Properties in a Boutique Complex Walking Distance of All Amenities in Yalova Drawing attenti…
$166 941
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Apartments in a Residential Complex in Yalova Yalova is becoming increasingly popul…
$115 575
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$249 828
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$145 928
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$62 457
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$151 765
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Paradise Night
$320 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$129 584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Secure Apartments in a Complex Near Termal and Çınarcık Road With easy access to major citie…
$95 729
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
2 Bedroom Spacious Apartments Close to the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a coastal city in the M…
$103 948
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$150 597
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$203 131
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Flats Near All Amenities in Armutlu, Yalova Yalova, with its proximity to major cities, suit…
$93 977
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$103 948
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$170 443
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished Apartment in Yalova Çınarcık, Walking Distance to the Sea Yalova’s proximity to Is…
$64 792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/4
Newly-Built Flats with Sea Views near the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a popular city near the …
$207 895
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale on the Edge of the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is growing in popularity th…
$81 136
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$114 407
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kadi Caddesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio Apartment for Sale with Rich Amenities in Yalova Yalova is a popular destination for …
$55 453
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Real Estate with Large Balconies in Yalova Çiftlikköy Yalova stands out with its proximity t…
$182 118
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Discover Your Investment Haven in Termal, Yalova! These exceptional properties, located in …
$283 699
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$130 751
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$130 751
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$72 964
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
2 and 3-Bedroom Sea-View Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in Yalova Armutlu These elegant …
$111 489
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$89 891
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to State Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one …
$105 652
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for Sale on the Edge of the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is growing in popularity th…
$98 063
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$130 751
Leave a request

Property types in Yalova

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go