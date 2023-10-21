Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Yalova, Turkey

Yalova merkez
14
Ciftlikkoey
7
29 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€106,000
2 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€175,000
3 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€265,000
4 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
€382,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalo…
€390,043
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€161,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€138,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€122,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€108,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€166,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€112,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€58,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex Properties in Sea View Complex with Security in Yalova. Duplex properties are situate…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Ready to Move Apartments for Sale in Yalova City Center. The apartments are situated in the …
€117,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready to Move Apartments for Sale in Yalova City Center. The apartments are situated in the …
€81,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
Centrally-Located New Apartments in Yalova Ciftlikkoy. Modern apartments are within walking …
€103,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Quiet Area in Yalova Merkez. Apartments are located in a f…
€121,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Quiet Area in Yalova Merkez. Apartments are located in a f…
€94,000
3 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€382,000
2 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€175,000
1 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€106,000
4 room apartment with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Квартира: 4+1 дуплекс с садом. Размер: 160 квадратных метров. Цена: 195 000 долларов с…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
Этот проект расположен в городе Ялова, который находится между двумя крупными городами Турци…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Квартира: 1+1 Размер: 58м2 Цена квартиры: $98 000 Квартира: 2+1 Размер : 135м2 …
€98,000
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Этот проект, строящийся в городе Ялова на побережье Мраморного моря, будет готов к концу 202…
€88,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Комплекс в Ялова. Термальных источники. Окончание строительства в 24 году. Тапу от 50000$. …
€68,000
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Это отельного типа комплекс, есть управляющая компания, которая может сдавать в аренду вашу …
€85,000

