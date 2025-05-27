Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
177
Beylikduzu
459
Kucukcekmece
328
Eyupsultan
292
221 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 23
Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fe…
$399,138
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul,…
$291,077
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$892,867
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 14
Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$405,711
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey The res…
$652,307
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmekö…
$294,937
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
$417,364
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 10/21
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2……
$270,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 18
Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$428,493
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 25
Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer a…
$471,199
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane,…
$197,043
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 21
Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turke…
$580,478
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
$269,426
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/23
This project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Buyukcekmece area …
$155,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
$886,068
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious busi…
$328,805
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/20
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery…
$360,484
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and …
$395,046
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
$397,857
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer luxury apartments with …
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
$662,349
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Investment Value: Located in one of…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features outdoor…
$1,33M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 7
New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
$613,440
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
ID ST BI-377Main characteristics:Istanbul, Atashehir DistrictEnd of construction: October 20…
$448,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva…
$933,459
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
ID ST BI-378Basic information:Maslaka districtEnd of construction: October 202568 to 280M2Ap…
$440,000
Leave a request

