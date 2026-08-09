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Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

;
İzmit
9
Başiskele
8
Kartepe
4
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28 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$284,073
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$183,430
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
$4,360
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$479,784
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4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$411,912
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1 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$236,780
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5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 5/5
$14,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Darıca, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Darıca, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Experience refined urban living with elegant lobby spaces, thoughtfully designed apartments,…
$231,162
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$91,985
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5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$84,370
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3 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$202,319
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5 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$441,633
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3 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$355,664
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1 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
$90,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
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2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
$170,780
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
$55,425
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1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
The residence is surrounded by green nature and a view of the lake The apartment is locat…
$461,866
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2 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$186,494
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4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/10
Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Kocaeli Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For…
$145,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
$332,066
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
$148,478
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
$816,443
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3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
$269,426
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Property types in Kocaeli

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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