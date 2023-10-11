Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Ataevler Mahallesi
6
Izmit
6
Pasadag Mahallesi
6
Basiskele
5
Sahil Mahallesi
5
Balaban Mahallesi
4
Kartepe
4
Sevkatiye Mahallesi
4
47 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
€264,443
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
€737,481
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
€659,399
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kazandere, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
€235,654
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kazandere, Turkey
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€1,76M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
€166,303
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
€167,621
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€183,045
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€152,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€152,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€353,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€328,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€295,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€179,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€257,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€157,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€152,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€105,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€126,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€247,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€157,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€136,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€126,000

