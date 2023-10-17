Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kazandere, Turkey
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€1,60M
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kazandere, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
€177,877
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
€169,157
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€353,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€328,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€294,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€179,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€256,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€157,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€152,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€105,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
€217,100

