Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Uemraniye
24
Pendik
22
Zeytinburnu
22
Merkez Mahallesi
21
Ayazaga Mahallesi
18
Sariyer
18
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
16
Bahcelievler
15
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
298 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Buyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment comp…
€222,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Ispartakul We are glad to present a new investment complex with it…
€346,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
New investment residence in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new investment residence…
€313,600
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Elite residence in Silivri We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€202,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 78
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own complete …
€301,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€249,250
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence in Kartala We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€241,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
New elite complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own …
€281,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 19
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with its ow…
€560,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 16
€379,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 21
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€354,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 30
Elite complex in Kartal We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastru…
€275,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 25
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€268,800
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment residence in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment…
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 10
€588,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Maltepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 17
€422,600
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 6
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€520,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 12
Large-scale elite residence in Zeytinburnu We present to your attention a large-scale elite …
€624,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite r…
€660,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastruc…
€529,400
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€280,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 24
Elite residence in Kadykyo We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€300,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€356,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 25
Elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastr…
€387,600
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
New elite residence in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention a new elite residence with it…
€650,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 15
€272,000

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir