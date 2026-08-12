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Pool Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
665
Fatih
684
Beylikduzu
484
Eyupsultan
267
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67 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Discover the ideal family apartments in Beylikduz, Istanbul, offering a variety of amenities…
$353,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/4
🏡 IC DenizKoru Sarıyer – Life between City and NatureThe IC DenizKoru Sarıyer project consis…
$1,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$415,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Discover a luxurious life in the heart of Buyukcekmece, Istanbul, where the city's largest l…
$171,620
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
600 meters from the coast, this vast complex offers modern facilities such as a gym, swimmin…
$520,698
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Discover elegant apartments in Kartal, Istanbul, with breathtaking sea views and Prince Isla…
$520,698
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
$171,620
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1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 8/18
Ready-to-Move 1+1 Apartment in Çekmeköy, Istanbul — $334,000 | Turkish Citizenship Eligible …
$334,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/18
Sale of 1+1 Istanbul ‼️Ready-made investment offer with rental income.Baghjilar districtConv…
$120,000
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Experience unique living in Üskudar, Istanbul, with apartments located in a project near the…
$756,529
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
This chic 1-bedroom apartment, fully furnished, is located on Basın Ekspres Road in Bagcılar…
$159,945
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastli…
$406,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$285,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
$752,713
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Apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
These contemporary flats in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, istanbul, offer stunning forest views and a…
$531,205
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Buyukcekmece, Стамбул, где крупнейшее озеро города встречается с морем Мраморным. Этот исклю…
$171,620
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
skudar, Istanbul, in an apartment located in a project near the metro station and equipped w…
$756,529
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
1 км от Международной больницы Birinci, 2 км от марины West Istanbul и пляжа, 2,5 км от авто…
$353,748
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Discover a unique life in Üskudar, Istanbul, in apartments located in the project close to t…
$756,529
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3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/10
Don't Miss This Opportunity to Own a Partment with Forest View and Horse stable Details  …
$850,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​2…
$508,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
ID ST BI-375Basic information:Istanbul, Bagchilar districtTerm of completion of construction…
$255,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5
Your Ideal Lifestyle in Istanbul   Are you searching for a place that combines comfort…
$184,358
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
$111,839
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
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4 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 259 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$24,50M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
in the heart of Başakşehir: A Closer Look Project Overview: Mixed-Use Development: …
$490,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
Iki Yaka - located in the Asian part of the city, in the Kadikoy, Fikirtepe district. The de…
Price on request
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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