Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Niluefer
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Niluefer, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
16
Goeruekle Mahallesi
9
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€248,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€63,500
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€776,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€452,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€237,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€323,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 12/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€361,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€237,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€154,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€138,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€152,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€152,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€95,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€75,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€137,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€171,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished Apartments with High Rental Income in Gorukle Bursa. The apartments in a complex a…
€82,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 2/9
Spacious 4+1 Properties in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. 4+1 properties for sale in Bur…
€232,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€512,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa. The residential complex with a swim…
€137,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€164,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€197,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments with Shared Pool and Parking Lot in Bursa Nilufer. 5+1 duplexes and 3+1 apartment…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/7
Chic Apartment in Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3+1 apartment in Bursa offers mountain…
€92,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Affordable Properties in a Complex in Nilufer Bursa. 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 properties for sale i…
€110,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
Affordable Properties in a Complex in Nilufer Bursa. 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 properties for sale i…
€84,500

Property types in Niluefer

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Niluefer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir