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Apartments for sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$137,284
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$94,772
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4 room apartment in Gecgelen Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Gecgelen Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/5
$5,47M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$342,102
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Fully Furnished Brand-New 2-Bedroom Apartments in Nilüfer Görükle The apartments are in Görü…
$86,708
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Premium Amenities and Indoor Parking in Nilüfer, Bursa Balat is one of the b…
$150,294
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4 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments for Sale in a Privileged Project in Bursa Doğanköy Located in Nilüfer, one of Bur…
$463,456
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished 1-Bedroom Investment Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer These apartments are located in t…
$83,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with a Pool and Suitable for Invesment in Bursa The Kayapa…
$117,887
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 113 m²
$5,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 4/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$484,259
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/6
3-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with Nature and City View in Bursa Balat The Balat region …
$294,716
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$368,684
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$414,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$251,971
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$160,357
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$73,834
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$189,543
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 5/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa is one of the d…
$165,272
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/6
2-Bed Apartments in Complex with Pool and Parking in Nilüfer Doğanköy Doğanköy Neighborhood,…
$305,118
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments for Sale in a Privileged Project in Bursa Doğanköy Located in Nilüfer, one of Bur…
$421,979
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
2-Bedroom Investment Real Estate in Bursa Nilüfer Real estate is situated in the Görükle nei…
$82,058
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Nilüfer Bursa The apartments are located in the …
$115,575
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2 room apartment in Ataturk Caddesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataturk Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,64M
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$204,799
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$383,827
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$122,287
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$156,475
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$164,117
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