Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cinarcik
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cinarcik, Turkey

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tesvikiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tesvikiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
📍 Yalova / Chynardzhik.  Floor №: 2 Area -55 m2 With balcony Old price: * ~ 64.000 ~ 59.900…
€55,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€68,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€115,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€123,170
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€104,221
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€86,219
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir