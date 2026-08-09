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Apartments for sale in Cinarcik, Turkey

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30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex near the Sea in Çınarcık Koru Yalova, located near m…
$74,569
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
2 Bedroom Spacious Apartments Close to the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a coastal city in the M…
$105,173
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1 room apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Studio Apartment in a Complex in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is an important city in Turkey's Mar…
$40,103
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished 2-Bedroom Apartment with Covered Parking Near the Sea in Çınarcık Yalova, one of t…
$68,642
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4 room apartment in Poyraz Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Poyraz Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/5
$4,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$131,163
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$171,104
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex near the Sea in Çınarcık Koru Yalova, located near m…
$57,106
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$90,149
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$130,362
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1 bedroom apartment in Hasanbaba caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hasanbaba caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartment in Cennet Yalova Complex with Amenities in Çınarcık Yalova, one of the p…
$61,143
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$148,586
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$141,045
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1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished Apartment in Yalova Çınarcık, Walking Distance to the Sea Yalova’s proximity to Is…
$65,181
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$141,045
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$409,136
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$245,727
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$204,631
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex near the Sea in Çınarcık Koru Yalova, located near m…
$86,103
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$152,282
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$131,163
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$61,143
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4 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$250,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$111,530
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$85,552
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/4
🏆 Exclusive Seaside Living: Your Dream Home Awaits in Yalova's Premier Residential Complex! …
$151,028
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/4
Where Strategic Location Meets Serene Living: Discover Yalova, Turkey's Hidden Gem of Opport…
$115
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Where Strategic Location Meets Serene Living: Discover Yalova, Turkey's Hidden Gem of Opport…
$69,891
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
🏆 Exclusive Seaside Living: Your Dream Home Awaits in Yalova's Premier Residential Complex! …
$103,831
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
🏆 Exclusive Seaside Living: Your Dream Home Awaits in Yalova's Premier Residential Complex! …
$187,736
Leave a request
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