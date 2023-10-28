Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€568,200
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
€87,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€196,600
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with central heating in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with central heating
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€199,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€163,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,19M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
€1,31M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€275,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€422,100
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
€545,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
€744,600
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€948,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€796,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€569,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€360,500
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€464,800
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€308,300
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€2,73M
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€181,200
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€531,200
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with Online tour
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€403,100
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€474,300
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€327,500
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
€488,500
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€369,900
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€222,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€661,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€406,400
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,80M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€678,200
