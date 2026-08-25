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Apartments for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

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multi-level apartments
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47
2 BHK
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140 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$993 475
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Plitvice Tower
$795 000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
A unique sense of enjoyment with a view of the Princes Islands and the joy of waking up ever…
$551 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Maltepe Elixir project reveals a mesmerizingly blue life before your eyes with its seaside h…
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
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1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Golden Palace
$175 000
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2 bedroom apartment in 150 Taksim 360, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
150 Taksim 360, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The Project, which received the award for the best urban renewal project in Europe, was impl…
$845 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Livid Central is a new residential and investment center in Beylikdüzü, being built on the E…
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1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Pulchra Portus
$465 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the Sultangazi district, a splendid project is rising where you will discover peace in yo…
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Perlante Life
$231 000
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3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A spacious and comfortable life begins in the city center, away from the chaos, alone with n…
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1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Located in the historic Beyoglu district of Istanbul, these luxury properties offer a unique…
$829 443
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Golden Palace
$293 750
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3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
With its 28.000 m2 landscape area, the Red Crane Alkent project offers you an idyllic life. …
$310 000
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2 bedroom apartment in 1, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
1, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxury and lively house awaits you in Beyoglu, the cultural, historical, entertaining, artis…
$460 000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Perlante Life
$450 000
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3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
A unique sense of enjoyment with a view of the Princes Islands and the joy of waking up ever…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
BornTown2
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
Golden Palace
$625 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
BornTown2
$687 000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Pera Chalet
$1,21M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments with Master Bathrooms and Rich Social Amenities in Beyoğlu The project with apart…
$1,08M
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1 bedroom apartment in Irmak Caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Irmak Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Apartments for sale in Taksim, the most central district of Istanbul, ideal for investment a…
$240 000
VAT
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4 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Istanbul
$2,72M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Pera Chalet
$744 450
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