Apartments for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale two two-bedroom apartments ( 2 + 1 ), with an area of 90 m2, on 5 and 7 floors. Th…
€416,163
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 7
€644,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 7/7
3-Bedroom Apartment 400 M to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The 3-bedroom apartment is in a ma…
€333,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,13M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 15
Quality Property with Leed Certificate in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally located property is lo…
€776,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
Quality Property with Leed Certificate in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally located property is lo…
€482,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 7
Istanbul Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Beyoglu. Luxe apartments are located in B…
€427,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€655,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€442,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€273,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€590,000
