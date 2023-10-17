Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kartal
40
Tahtakale Mahallesi
30
Yalova
29
Uemraniye
26
Bakirkoey
25
Maslak Mahallesi
25
Pendik
23
Zeytinburnu
23
3 807 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€421,358
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and t…
€344,777
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Dimirtas, Turke…
€103,500
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 38
Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey W…
€407,777
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
€608,526
3 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
€592,165
2 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€549,529
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€459,520
3 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€331,612
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€378,986
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€426,359
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€511,631
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€555,214
2 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
€593,681
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€151,000
Apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey
Apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant
Istanbul, Turkey
€440,000
4 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with garden in Istanbul, Turkey
4 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with garden
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 5
€2,40M
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€219,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments Close to Sea in Istanbul Beylikduzu. Apartments in Beylikduzu are loca…
€200,000
3 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€313,000
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€222,000
7 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
7 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€422,000
6 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
6 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
€346,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€258,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€168,000
5 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
€982,000
4 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
€525,000
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€373,500
4 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€737,814
3 room apartment in Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
€607,526

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
