Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Marmara Region
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 807 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
4
162 m²
15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€421,358
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
166 m²
11
New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and t…
€344,777
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Osmangazi, Turkey
2
43 m²
9
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Dimirtas, Turke…
€103,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
112 m²
38
Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey W…
€407,777
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
180 m²
6
New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
€608,526
Recommend
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3
2
174 m²
€592,165
Recommend
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
2
2
102 m²
€549,529
Recommend
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
2
2
119 m²
€459,520
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
€331,612
Recommend
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
2
170 m²
€378,986
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
2
2
122 m²
€426,359
Recommend
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
1
1
69 m²
€511,631
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3
2
168 m²
€555,214
Recommend
2 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2
2
110 m²
1/3
€593,681
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
2
143 m²
22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€151,000
Recommend
Apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant
Istanbul, Turkey
€440,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with garden
Istanbul, Turkey
5
€2,40M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
65 m²
€219,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
2
103 m²
8
Investment Apartments Close to Sea in Istanbul Beylikduzu. Apartments in Beylikduzu are loca…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
105 m²
€313,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
€222,000
Recommend
7 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
7
1
214 m²
€422,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
6
1
168 m²
€346,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
1
114 m²
€258,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
1
58 m²
€168,000
Recommend
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
1
204 m²
€982,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
1
217 m²
€525,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
1
113 m²
€373,500
Recommend
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
1
170 m²
€737,814
Recommend
3 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
1
226 m²
€607,526
Recommend
