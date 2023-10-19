Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Izmit, Turkey

2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€184,722
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€125,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
€120,259
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
€85,660
2 room apartment with terrace, with  Balcony, with Beautiful views in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with  Balcony, with Beautiful views
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
€56,000

