Apartments for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

32 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a…
€644,170
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€465,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€327,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€177,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€1,27M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€781,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Spacious Real Estate in a Secure Complex in Basaksehir Istanbul. Luxury real estate is in Ba…
€345,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€592,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€481,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€394,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Investment Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Basaksehir. The apartments have 4 bedrooms and ar…
€679,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€1,07M
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€888,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€601,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€545,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 9
Stylish Flats 1 km from Metro Station in Istanbul Basaksehir. The stylish flats are located …
€608,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats within Secure Complex in Istanbul. The complex, where investment flats are located, is…
€598,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats within Secure Complex in Istanbul. The complex, where investment flats are located, is…
€497,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Flats in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Basaksehir. The chic flats in Istanbul Basakse…
€234,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Flats in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Basaksehir. The chic flats in Istanbul Basakse…
€161,000
1 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern residence in Istanbul In order to ensure the creation of comfortable, practical and …
€95,766
2 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elite real estate with a family concept in Istanbul Mansion Basaksehir provides the lifesty…
€265,490
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Basaksehir district is distinguished by high transport accessibility, well-established infra…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Brief The project is located in Bahçeşehir district. This is one of the special places in…
€133,287
Apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Why this property؟ It is located within walking distance from the Istanbul Water Canal and …
€143,587
1 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A new life is waiting for you in Istanbul, where continents embrace and new stories are writ…
€81,384
Apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-224 is an excellent investment project. It is located in the region o…
€128,561
