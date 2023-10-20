Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€347,619
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€286,785
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 8
New Flats in a Secure Complex in Arnavutkoy Istanbul. New flats are located in Arnavutkoy Is…
€271,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€180,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€109,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€140,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€103,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/14
A luxury residential investment project (tourist resort) under construction with views of th…
Price on request
