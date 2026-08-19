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Apartments for sale in Tuzla, Turkey

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23 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Wouldn't you like to take your place in the most elegant and outstanding region of Istanbul?…
$214,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Terrace Dust Tower rises in Kartal, the most elite location of the Anatolian Side, with sky …
$1,24M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
Terrace Dust Tower rises in Kartal, the most elite location of the Anatolian Side, with sky …
$545,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Terrace Dust Tower rises in Kartal, the most elite location of the Anatolian Side, with sky …
$780,000
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Always keeping peace of your family in its focus, safe and affordable life in the heart of n…
$341,156
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2 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Apartment 45 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Apartment 45 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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5 room apartment in Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/3
$16,86M
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Apartment in 10 Cadde, Turkey
Apartment
10 Cadde, Turkey
Area 335 m²
$8,43M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Always keeping peace of your family in its focus, safe and affordable life in the heart of n…
$294,624
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1 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Always keeping peace of your family in its focus, safe and affordable life in the heart of n…
$504,219
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Apartment 55 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Apartment 55 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 55
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Wouldn't you like to take your place in the most elegant and outstanding region of Istanbul?…
$340,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
The project is located in the heart of Istanbul, on the E5 road, 950 meters from Çağlayan Co…
$171,049
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2 bedroom apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive apartments with a magnificent view of the marina In the magnificent blocks of th…
$300,000
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Room 2 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Room 2 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$184,000
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Room 1 bedroom in Tuzla, Turkey
Room 1 bedroom
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$128,000
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Room 3 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Room 3 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$572,000
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