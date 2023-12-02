Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Tuzla
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tuzla, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tuzla, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive apartments with magnificent views of the marina The magnificent blocks of the com…
€275,188
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Tuzla, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Picture yourself waking up while the panorama vistas are an invitation to start the day with…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir