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Apartments for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

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1 BHK
28
2 BHK
27
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14
4 BHK
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86 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$306,368
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Street-Facing Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Security in Maltepe Maltepe, located on …
$288,572
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4 room apartment in Madenci Sokagi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Madenci Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/9
$7,32M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments for Sale Close to the E-5 Highway and Metro in Maltepe, Istanbul Located in Küçük…
$210,363
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3 bedroom apartment in Esma Sokagi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esma Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Project opens before your eyes a mesmerizing blue life with housing options by the sea. Loca…
$476,550
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Maltepe Elixir project reveals a mesmerizingly blue life before your eyes with its seaside h…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$543,370
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Diva Pera
$185,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$206,896
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4 bedroom apartment in Esma Sokagi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esma Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Project opens before your eyes a mesmerizing blue life with housing options by the sea. Loca…
$709,613
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Metro and Shopping Mall in Maltepe İstanbul These stylish apart…
$485,415
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4 room apartment in 1 Oz Apartmani, Turkey
4 room apartment
1 Oz Apartmani, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/8
$6,98M
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 15
Chic Real Estate Close to the Highway in Maltepe İstanbul The real estate is in Maltepe belo…
$331,803
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Street-Facing Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Security in Maltepe Maltepe, located on …
$349,037
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
Street-Facing Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Security in Maltepe Maltepe, located on …
$273,566
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4 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$672,647
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Lucrum Logicum:
$300,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Diva Pera
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design, located in Maltepe on t…
$460,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$366,486
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Having 15,500 square meters of green area, Royal Viridian offers a calm atmosphere in the op…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Ivy Estates
$459,000
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