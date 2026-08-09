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Apartments for sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

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44 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Roka Airport located in Bolluca region of Arnavutköy. You will be neighbour of 3rd Airport o…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments Close to the Metro Station in a Residential Complex in Çekmeköy Çekmeköy, located…
$232,377
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Complex Close to Nature and the Metro in Çekmeköy Istanbul Çekmeköy is locat…
$189,543
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4 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 8/18
Ready-to-Move 1+1 Apartment in Çekmeköy, Istanbul — $334,000 | Turkish Citizenship Eligible …
$334,000
VAT
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5 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Ruby Houses brings together the warm neighborhood environment with its quality planning and …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Complex Close to Nature and the Metro in Çekmeköy Istanbul Çekmeköy is locat…
$221,973
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
$1,09M
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4 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
$442,000
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 538 m²
With its quality engineering, details in its interior and exterior design, and unique archit…
$1,66M
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1 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Ruby Houses brings together the warm neighborhood environment with its quality planning and …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Your dream life awaits you at Beylikdüzü, the rising star of Istanbul. Everything is thought…
$134,512
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3 room apartment in Figen Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Figen Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
$12,61M
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments Close to the Metro Station in a Residential Complex in Çekmeköy Çekmeköy, located…
$189,543
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Your dream life awaits you at Beylikdüzü, the rising star of Istanbul. Everything is thought…
$174,340
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4 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 21 970 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/4
$14,82M
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Roka Airport located in Bolluca region of Arnavutköy. You will be neighbour of 3rd Airport o…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Westward Residences is built on 75 acres of land. It consists of 11 blocks with 2, 13, 24, 3…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
This superior luxury villas project is located in beautiful Kargicak area of Alanya. We have…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Your dream life awaits you at Beylikdüzü, the rising star of Istanbul. Everything is thought…
$102,986
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
This superior luxury villas project is located in beautiful Kargicak area of Alanya. We have…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$111,631
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1 bedroom apartment in Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmekö…
$294,937
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$109,442
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3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
$85,825
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1 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$66,817
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