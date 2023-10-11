Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

19 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€422,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€257,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€202,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€144,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€609,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€494,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€337,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€335,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€229,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€205,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/14
€155,974
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
€767,826
Apartment in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
BUY APARTMENTS WITH SEA VIEW PROJECT OVERVIEW Project has 7985 square meter land area con…
€88,858
Apartment in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-172 is a new concept of luxury with unique sea views in istanbul , wi…
€129,506
