Apartments for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

2 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Close to the Main Street in Avcilar. Apartments for sale are located in …
€90,500
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 21
Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Is…
€504,225
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/20
€313,154
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 6/6
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in the developed large complex of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Avjilar B…
€370,000
5 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna in Avcilar, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in an excellent residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Built o…
€650,100
6 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna in Avcilar, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with internet, with sauna
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 371 m²
Floor 5/5
Premium apartment 5 + 1 in a large modern residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Buil…
€836,500
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project.  You will definitely not be indiffer…
Price on request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 25
New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Is…
€230,139
1 room apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Ready-made apartments near Istanbul University The Mars 19 project is characterized by ergo…
€187,812
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/21
New Town silhouette The project, the region's most ambitious project, is built on an area o…
€230,000
Apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is charact…
€185,665
Apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all f…
€38,808
Apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-159 is surrounded by Kuçukcekmece Lake from East and Marmara Sea from…
€129,057
