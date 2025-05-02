Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bigadiç
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bigadiç, Turkey

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A residential complex where every minute of life spent will give you unforgettable emotions,…
$115,774
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 432 m²
We offer you an incredible penthouse with a view of the sea and a private swimming pool on t…
$2,66M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
The complex is located in an attractive area opposite the Four Seasons, 5 minutes from the s…
$219,572
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
We offer you a 1+1 apartment in the most luxurious, most grandiose residential complex of No…
$231,416
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
The complex is located in an attractive area opposite the Four Seasons, 5 minutes from the s…
$352,646
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
We offer you a studio in the most luxurious, most grandiose residential complex of Northern …
$211,454
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Iskele, Turkey
Studio apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Area 50 m²
The hotel-type residential complex is located just 300 meters from a luxurious beach and its…
$191,835
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Urgent sale from the owner! Apartment 1+1 -55m² The residential complex is within walking di…
$133,074
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
A luxury complex for living by the sea in a prestigious area, just 3 minutes from Mackenzie …
$199,611
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
The hotel-type residential complex is located just 300 meters from a luxurious beach and its…
$264,080
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
We offer 2+1 apartments in a new complex under construction in the Otuken area in close prox…
$276,792
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
Modern attractive complex 850 meters from the sea, for a quiet life and  rest.  Long Beach, …
$214,926
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
The complex is located in an attractive area opposite Four Seasons, 5 minutes from the sea.T…
$664,039
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
A residential complex where every minute of life spent will give you unforgettable emotions,…
$87,829
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
We offer you spacious 2+1 apartments in a luxurious and most grandiose residential complex i…
$259,361
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
A grandiose residential complex between the tourist center of Bafra and the Long Beach in İs…
$166,342
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go