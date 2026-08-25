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Apartments for sale in Pendik, Turkey

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1 BHK
20
2 BHK
38
3 BHK
44
4 BHK
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151 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
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1 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
splendor of pendik
$165 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$159 937
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
You are invited to a privileged life at Capitol Batışehir where the best investment opportun…
$358 167
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Nefis Residence
$167 314
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2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
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2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxury Apartments in a Richly Featured Complex in Bahçelievler İstanbul The apartments are s…
$668 932
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
$401 707
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Privasol
$825 000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
splendor of pendik
$690 000
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
The ancient Aegean breeze touches your soul and brings a new lifestyle adorned with the orig…
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2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Privasol
$670 000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
$500 661
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5 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Area 251 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in Leylak Sokagi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Leylak Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/7
$6,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
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2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in Hayirli Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Hayirli Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/9
$6,63M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Aiming for excellence with its unique design and architecture, Astra Tower reveals an innova…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxury Apartments in a Richly Featured Complex in Bahçelievler İstanbul The apartments are s…
$1,55M
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
You can enjoy the comfort of the neighborhood with the benefits of Istanbul in this project,…
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
There are none so projects that offer both sea view, forest view and the city view as those …
$989 000
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
splendor of pendik
$280 000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Stylus Life
$860 572
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Arch Renaissance is a project of 124 apartments ranging from 1+1 to 4+2 on a 7,800 –square m…
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4 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Soul Residence
$358 772
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3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Gozdagi Caddesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gozdagi Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Grand Vision
$350 000
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