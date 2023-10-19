Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pendik, Turkey

3 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€332,133
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 294 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€754,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€358,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€244,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€172,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/7
Flats in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul Pendik. The 3-bedroom flats with en-suite …
€171,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul Pendik. The 3-bedroom flats with en-suite …
€161,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Istanbul Pendik. The 3-bedroom flats with en-suite …
€151,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€651,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€429,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€421,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€268,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€212,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€181,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€869,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€778,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro stati…
€306,322
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/5
Our project offers you a luxurious lifestyle in the modern Asian part of Istanbul. Consis…
€653,827
1 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious and comfortable apartments in Istanbul Cozy spaces include indoor / outdoor pools,…
€160,560
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments with a view of greens in Istanbul Demir Garden, the central location of w…
€201,178
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Family residence with sea view in Istanbul The complex offers spacious apartments with prac…
€201,225
Apartment with Bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Apartment with Bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
ISTANBUL ASIAN SIDE PROPERTIES TOWARDS PRINCESS ISLANDS SKY-296 has 7000 sqm of land area…
€192,637
