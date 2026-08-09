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Apartments for sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

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32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for Sale on the Edge of the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is growing in popularity th…
$95,496
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Apartments in a Residential Complex in Yalova Yalova is becoming increasingly popul…
$101,824
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2 bedroom apartment in Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Paradise Night
$135,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea-View Apartments in A Complex near Amenities in Yalova Located by the Marmara Sea, Yalova…
$88,415
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
Properties in a Boutique Complex Walking Distance of All Amenities in Yalova Drawing attenti…
$167,981
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1 room apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$63,586
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Paradise Night
$120,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Secure Apartments in a Complex Near Termal and Çınarcık Road With easy access to major citie…
$108,152
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale on the Edge of the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is growing in popularity th…
$73,834
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale on the Edge of the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is growing in popularity th…
$63,586
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea-View Apartments in A Complex near Amenities in Yalova Located by the Marmara Sea, Yalova…
$132,314
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
1 Bedroom Apartments Close to the University in Yalova Yalova, one of the popular cities of …
$78,813
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$147,667
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to State Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one …
$138,690
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to State Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one …
$106,940
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$150,294
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1 room apartment in Kadi Caddesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio Apartment for Sale with Rich Amenities in Yalova Yalova is a popular destination for …
$56,054
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Balcony Near Government Institutions in Gaziosmanpaşa, Yalova Yalova, one of…
$91,469
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4 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in a Complex in Yalova Center Yalova is one of the most preferred center…
$143,819
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3 bedroom apartment in Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Hurriyet Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Paradise Night
$320,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Gated Community Located in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood, Yalova Yalov…
$77,662
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Secure Apartments in a Complex Near Termal and Çınarcık Road With easy access to major citie…
$86,708
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$127,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
Secure Apartments in a Complex Near Termal and Çınarcık Road With easy access to major citie…
$59,829
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex in a Prime Location in Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova Yalova is fr…
$95,496
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Flats in a Horizontal Complex in Yalova Yalova is a popular region suitable for bot…
$93,616
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$111,530
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Boutique Project with Open Parking in Gaziosmanpaşa Located on the…
$101,824
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Flats in a Horizontal Complex in Yalova Yalova is a popular region suitable for bot…
$129,444
Leave a request

Properties features in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

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with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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