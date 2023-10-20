Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Gaziosmanpaşa
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 11
Stylish Flats with Rich Infrastructure in Gaziosmanpasa. Investment flats are situated in Is…
€380,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments in a New Building in Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul. The apartments are located in Gazios…
€151,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 10
Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey …
€371,790
2 room apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real estate with a modern family concept in Istanbul The property consists of elegant apart…
€228,234
Apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project is rich in its historical heritage. It is located in Gaziosm…
€126,469
Apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive in the center of Gaziosmanpasa, as i…
€42,165
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir