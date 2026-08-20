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Apartments for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

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Kaynarca
4
Serdivan
3
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13 properties total found
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
$5,23M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$2,67M
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3 bedroom apartment in Serdivan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Serdivan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Apartments with 24/7 Security and Pool in Serdivan Sakarya Serdivan, a district in Sakarya, …
$177,212
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$1,86M
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4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 5/5
$2,79M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 753 m²
$4,07M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
$2,27M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 323 m²
$3,00M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$2,67M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 315 m²
$1,27M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 218 m²
$1,74M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 850 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,74M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,86M
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Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

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