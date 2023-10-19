Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
5
23 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
€594,613
2 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€389,070
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence in Zeytinburnu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€220,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 12
Large-scale elite residence in Zeytinburnu We present to your attention a large-scale elite …
€624,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 6
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/17
Due to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the historic district of the city, Ze…
€420,101
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€4,21M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€1,96M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€2,05M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€1,32M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€1,29M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 18
Istanbul Apartments Intertwined with Green and Blue. Innovative apartments are located in Ze…
€1,17M
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Shopping Center in Istanbul. Apartments are situated in a luxury …
€1,35M
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Shopping Center in Istanbul. Apartments are situated in a luxury …
€1,06M
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Shopping Center in Istanbul. Apartments are situated in a luxury …
€868,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Shopping Center in Istanbul. Apartments are situated in a luxury …
€583,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Shopping Center in Istanbul. Apartments are situated in a luxury …
€417,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€2,09M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
€730,692
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
€460,241
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€303,664
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/16
€493,455
1 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern real estate project in the center of Istanbul The project consists of luxurious and …
€269,988
