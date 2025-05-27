Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
177
Beylikduzu
459
Kucukcekmece
328
Eyupsultan
292
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 15/3
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characte…
$160,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/11
Elite low -rise building in the center of Istanbul The apartment is located between two …
$813,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 10/25
Modern calm in the heart of Kadykoya   located in a lively center of Kadykeo in Istanb…
$719,470
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
$463,949
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/23
This project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Buyukcekmece area …
$155,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Kagithane, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxrious and Spacious Duplex Apartment With Sea View in a residential project is located in …
$350,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxuriou…
$179,897
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$2,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$294,024
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$489,096
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 10/15
4 Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in a Luxurious Residential Complex in in Istanbul Çekmeköy nea…
$865,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Which is the most creative tall and comfortable lifestyle here. Life is the art of creati…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Investment Value: Located in one of…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxuriou…
$168,653
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 44/7
$433,436
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Floor 2
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
$492,172
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$205,000
Leave a request
Room 3 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Room 3 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$572,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/14
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Deliver…
$406,260
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$425,000
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Condo 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 8/12
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
$1,60M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 10
4 Bedroom apartment in Asian side of Istanbul , In Residential project in the Kartal area on…
$757,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$231,222
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$609,644
Leave a request

