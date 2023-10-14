Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kartal, Turkey

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
5
38 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€428,062
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€557,432
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence in Kartala We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€241,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€249,250
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 30
Elite complex in Kartal We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastru…
€275,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 21
€354,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 25
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€268,800
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€356,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 11
€165,000
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/23
In recent years, the Kartal region has begun to attract more and more attention for both inv…
€463,258
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kartal, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 25
Sea View Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located near the …
€1,15M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 25
Sea View Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located near the …
€466,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea View Apartment Close to Metro Station in Istanbul Kartal. The apartment is located in Ka…
€339,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 8/15
€618,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
€321,760
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 32
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
€299,624
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments with views of the Princely Islands The project presents universal residen…
€120,304
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
€315,466
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
€401,202
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/22
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
€228,300
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Elite residences surrounded by forests in Istanbul Ells Kartal offers its residents a uniqu…
€186,199
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
€262,300
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
€346,600
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Lovely new apartment 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Istanbul, Kartal, EsentepeThe project, i…
€165,100
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
€185,400
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 30
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Ista…
€277,966
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul!  You will be amazed by the co…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
innovated and amazing architectural work building blended with sea and sparking city views, …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
İnnovated and top-of-the-top building blended with sea and sparking city views, a desirable …
Price on request
