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Apartments for sale in Kartepe, Turkey

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$479,784
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1 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
$90,268
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4 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
$332,066
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
$148,478
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